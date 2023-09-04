Crown Prince Attends Opening Of Aidtsec 2023

The conference and exhibition showcases the latest technologies and developments in AI, aimed at finding dynamic solutions for operations in defence, cybersecurity, and big data analysis and protection, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking at the opening, Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Planning and Defence Resources Brig. Gen. Tawfiq Marzouq said there is a global need for cooperation and expertise exchange to counter major threats related to data and information security.

For his part, National Cybersecurity Centre Director Bassam Maharmeh said AI models can help preempt threats and crises, noting that the centre employs AI tools in varioperations.

The AIDTSEC 2023 conference, first launched two years ago, is aimed at the exchange of expertise between innovators, experts, and start-ups working in defence AI and cybersecurity technologies.

A number of ministers and senior officers and officials attended the opening ceremony.




