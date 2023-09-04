Tuesday, 05 September 2023 05:34 GMT

Turkmenistan, Belarus Consider Coordination Of Positions In International Organizations


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. Turkmenistan and Beladiscussed coordination of positions and mutual support in international organizations, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus, Nazarkuly Shakulyev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed variaspects of cooperation between the two countries, in particular the expansion of trade, economic, political, and humanitarian ties.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belais a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership covering various areas of cooperation. Both countries are strengthening relations based on mutual respect and similar interests, which contribute to the development of economic, cultural, and political ties.

Economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belaincludes trade in energy resources, mechanical engineering, and agriculture.

