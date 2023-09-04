Turkmenistan, Belarus Consider Coordination Of Positions In International Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. Turkmenistan and Beladiscussed coordination of positions and
mutual support in international organizations, Trend reports.
According to the official source, these issues were discussed
during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to
Belarus, Nazarkuly Shakulyev.
During the meeting, the sides discussed variaspects of
cooperation between the two countries, in particular the expansion
of trade, economic, political, and humanitarian ties.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belais a
long-term and mutually beneficial partnership covering various
areas of cooperation. Both countries are strengthening relations
based on mutual respect and similar interests, which contribute to
the development of economic, cultural, and political ties.
Economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belaincludes
trade in energy resources, mechanical engineering, and
agriculture.
