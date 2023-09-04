Katara Opens 'Sudan, Land Of Colors' Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara announced the opening of an exhibition titled "Sudan, Land of Colors" by Sudanese artist Nour El Hadi.

The artist Nour El Hadi stated that the exhibition, which continues until September 17 and features 47 paintings, takeson a unique journey where the vibrant colors and intricate details of the paintings embody the most wonderful aspects of Sudanese culture and heritage.

He added that the exhibition outlines the unity of the Sudanese people, despite the challenges they currently face, believing in a better future and in our interconnectedness as one integrated fabric.

Nour El Hadi emphasized that his paintings express his longing for Sudan, with its geographic and societal diversity. He noted that women are present in most of his paintings because he believes that great women produce great nations.

The artist explained that the colors used in his artwork, known for their radiance and diversity, symbolize the significant diversity in Sudan's details, from north to south and from east to west, in terms of diversity, dialects, and cultures.

Notably, Nour El Hadi is a member of the Qatar Fine Arts Association and has participated in several joint exhibitions. He has also been involved in Katara's mural project.

The opening was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar HE Ahmed Abdel Rahman Mohamed Hassan Siwar Al Dahab, and General Manager of Katara, Dr Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, along with ambassadors, diplomatic mission representatives, a group of artists and enthusiasts.