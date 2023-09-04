Rehabilitated Drug Addicts Get Vocational Training: Ibrahimi

Samiullah Ibrahimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Work and Social Affairs, told Pajhwok Afghan News upon the direction of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Supreme Leader Mawlavi Haibbatullah Akhund two years back a committee was formed to round up drug addicts and the Ministry of Works and Social Affairs was also its member.

He said after treatment these addicts are provided vocational training by the ministry and vocational training cnetres in this regard are created nationwide.

He said the Vocational Training Centre of Omaid was created in Aghosh 5,000-bed Hospital's complex in Kabul and in its first batch 530 rehabilitated drug addicts completed their vocational training.

He said these individuals got the training of shoe, bag, electric items repairing, tailoring and electricity training.

He said funds for this centre are provided by the IEA and two trainers are assigned to each skill in two shifts.

Ibrahimi said efforts were underway to generate work opportunities for these individuals after completing their training.

He said the vocational training centre started functioning five months ago and currently it is about to complete the training of its first batch.

As many as 200 of the trainees would be provided with necessary equipment after they complete the training.

Ezzatullah Rahmat, deputy head of the centre, said the IEA plans regarding the treatment of drug addicts was very affective and urged the IEA to create work opportunities for addicts who complete training.

He said efforts were on to explore market for the items produced by these individuals and this plan had been shared with the leadership of the social affairs ministry.

Syed Nazir, one of the rehabilitated drug addicts who is currently learning skill in this centre, said he was addicted to drug from the past three years in Turkey but currently after four month he is being rehabilitated.

He said he was happy to have an opportunity for vocational training and daily he sew two or three suits.

Mohammad Naseer Anwari, one of the trainees of electricity, said he was addicted to drugs one year ago and from the past four months he was provided with treatment here.

He said after the completion of training he wanted to open an electronic items repair shop and serve the masses.

Bilal Ahmadi, who is busy learning tailoring, said from the past six months he serve in this centre and in the tailoring section 108 individuals were getting training in two shifts.

He said rehabilitated drugs addicts have high skills and if proper training is provided they could learn more.

It is pertinent to mention that this vocational training centre was opened in May at the cost of 30 million afs.

