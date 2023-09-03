India's Indigenous Destroyer Ins Delhi Sails Out Of Colombo

The High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay hosted a reception on-board INS Delhi on September 2. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was the Chief Guest at the event. Ministers, Parliamentarians, Commanders of the Armed Forces of Sri Lanka and several others from all walks of life also graced the occasion.

The High Commissioner presented a ready-to-use HADR Medical (Aarogya Maitri) kit to the Speaker for use by the government of Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the event, Speaker Abeywardena thanked the government of India for the special medical kit. He also recalled India's unprecedented support to Sri Lanka in 2022.

The High Commissioner noted that the visit of INS Delhi was symbolic of the strong bonds of friendship between the two closest maritime neighbours in the region – India and Sri Lanka.

The Commanding Officer of INS Delhi, Captain Abhishek Kumar, called on the Commander Western Naval Area during the visit and paid respects to the brave Indian soldiers at the Indian Peace Keeping Forces (IPKF) memorial.

Making a presentation to the parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

The crew of the ship undertook variinitiatives like Yoga and beach cleaning along with the Sri Lanka Navy. In addition, a Maritime Partnership Exercise was also conducted off Colombo.

The Ship was opened to school children and the general public on September 1.

Further, there were a familiarization tour of the ship and variprofessional interactions for Sri Lanka Navy personnel.

It may be recalled that Indian Naval Ship Khanjar had earlier visited Trincomalee from July 28 to 31

for an operational turnaround.

Visits by Indian Navy vessels in Sri Lanka are aimed at consolidating camaraderie and interoperability between the two neighbouring friendly Navies, which is in keeping with India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine and 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

END