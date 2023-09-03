Social Engineering And Cyber Safety Coaching: They Target Seniors, We Do Too

Hawthorn Woods, Illinois Sep 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

They Target Seniors, We Do Too: CyberSecurityEasyLLC

The escalating cyber threats against seniors have compelled CyberSecurityEasyLLC to introduce a specialized coaching program, aimed at strengthening the digital defenses of this vulnerable group. Recently published data underscored the urgent need for such services. 98% of cybersecurity attacks are found to be exploiting users through social engineering tactics. Even more troubling, the InteCrime Complaint Center's (IC3) 2022 Elder Fraud Report disclosed an alarming 84% rise in total losses to seniors from the previyear.

CyberSecurityEasyLLC offers cyber safety and social engineering group coaching program for seniors, young adults, and the general public. Additionally, the company provides business consulting, mentoring, and keynote speaker events. The company's comprehensive approach addresses specific threats such as email phishing, voice phishing, SMS phishing, and more. Importantly, two sessions are fully dedicated to unpacking the complexities of social engineering and best practices for general safety. From deceptive IRS calls to sophisticated phishing emails, many ofhave, unfortunately, had encounters with these cyber threats. CyberSecurityEasy's primary goal is to foster a community where everyone is equipped with the knowledge to protect themselves online. Excellent for professional development and lowering the possibility of social engineering attacks at the workplace.

"It's not necessary to use online banking to be vulnerable nowadays. Social engineering attackers targetvia all types of phishing, including phone calls and text messages, utilizing AI and the latest technologies. Seniors are one of their top targets based on published numbers.," says Dr. Feliks Kravets, Manager of CyberSecurityEasyLLC. He and his team have dozens of years of teaching experience in higher education and working with adult learners and seniors.

For senior communities, educational institutions, individuals, and businesses eager to fortify their cyber defenses, CyberSecurityEasyLLC offers both in-person coaching in selected regions and remote coaching nationwide. To learn more about senior cyber safety coaching or discuss your unique business needs reach out to CyberSecurityEasyLLC today at 847-845-9360 or via email at .

About CyberSecurityEasyLLC: We work diligently to make social engineering concepts of cybersecurity easier to understand. We operate in the cyber awareness coaching space, specializing in Online Safety and Social Engineering, serving seniors, businesses, and the general public.

