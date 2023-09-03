Bagnaia Injured In Horror Crash At Montmelo

Montmeló, Spain: World champion FranceBagnaia was receiving medical treatment after a horror crash at the start of Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP.

The Ducati rider set off from pole, avoiding a multi-bike pile up at turn one.

Then at the next corner Bagnaia lost control, the Italian thrown violently into the air in front of the chasing pack.

Brad Binder's KTM then ran over Bagnaia's leg.

The runaway series leader was conscious, and taken away to the track's medical centre in an ambulance, with the crowd clapping him.

The race was red-flagged immediately as officials got to work to clear the track of debris and oil.