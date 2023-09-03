Decree Issued Appointing Minister Of Education, Minister Of Finance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) - A decree was issued Sunday appointing Dr. Adel Al-Manea as Minister of Education, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Fahad Al-Jarallah as Minister of Finance.
His Highness the Prime Minister must inform the National Assembly about the decree and issue it in the official Gazette. (end) aa
