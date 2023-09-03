Minister Of Public Works Urges Preparation For Winter

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 2 (Petra) -- Minister of Public Works and Housing, Minister of Transport, Maher Abu Al-Samen, said preparations should be in place for winter, urging concerned authorities to ensure machinery and emergency response teams are fully equipped ahead of the rainy season.
He told a meeting with directors of public works in the governorates and managers at the ministry that feedback from the previseason is necessary to avoid repetition of complaints.
The minister called on ministry crews and operation rooms across the Kingdom to be on alert, adding that the ministry had drawn up an emergency response plan suitable for each governorate, and linked the ministry with operations rooms electronically to track machinery and crews operating in the field.
He said the ministry is coordinating with the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, administrative governors, public security, Greater Amman Municipality and municipalities, as well as the armed forces to ensure an integrated and participatory approach with the varientities.
