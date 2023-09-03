Georgetown University in Qatar unveils Hiwaraat Conference Series

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) [ Doha, 02 September 2023]

Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is preparing to lead a series of discussions on shared global challenges and the geopolitical events shaping today’s world.

Dubbed the Hiwaraat Conference Series, after the Arabic word for dialogues, the inclusive platform brings together scholars, policymakers, diplomats, and government officials from around the world to contribute innovative solutions to a wide range of global and regional issues.

The series will cover a variety of themes ranging from the 2003 Iraq war, the history of Islamophobia and its current iterations, and the ongoing challenges surrounding Afghanistan, to the future of water security in the Gulf region and the social and cultural dynamics shaping the global energy landscape.

Dr. Safwan Masri, Dean of Georgetown University in Qatar, said Hiwaraat will serve as a discussion platform that leverages the university’s position as a beacon of intellectual exchange and collaboration to address past and current challenges from a fresh perspective.

“As GU-Q Dean, I am thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Hiwaraat,’ a thought-provoking series of signature Georgetown events that introduces a fresh, practice-focused format, distinct from traditional academic assemblies. Our mission is to bring together distinguished experts and accomplished practitioners for action-oriented discussions that yield real outcomes. At the upcoming inaugural conference, delving into the ongoing impact of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, a notable former Iraqi statesman is set to take the stage as the keynote speaker, joined by diplomats, scholars, and international media figures,” he said.

The first conference in the series, titled “The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections,” assesses the conflict’s profound geopolitical and socioeconomic repercussions that continue to reverberate across the globe twenty years later.

Convened by Dr. Masri, in collaboration with the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS), the three-day conference will kick off on September 14 at the Four Seasons hotel in Doha.

Foregrounding diverse Iraqi voices, the conference will feature high-profile speakers from the US and MENA region for a comprehensive exploration of two decades of political, economic, and social upheaval in the region, and the obstacles that continue to confront future generations in Iraq.

Live Arabic and English translation will be available throughout the conferences.

