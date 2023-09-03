Number Of Tourists From Tajikistan Visiting Uzbekistan Soars

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 3. The largest
number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan from January through July
2023 came from Tajikistan, Trend reports.
According to data from the Uzbekistan Statistics Agency, more
than 1.151 million tourists from Tajikistan visited the country
during the reporting period. The figure surged 82 percent compared
to January–July 2022 (when the number was over 630,000
tourists).
Kyrgyzstan ranked second in terms of tourist arrivals in
Uzbekistan (912,800 people). The third-largest number of tourists
came from Kazakhstan (879,000 people).
Throughout this period, Uzbekistan was also visited by tourists
from Russia (417,400 people), Türkiye (58,000 people), Turkmenistan
(39,600 people), South Korea (20,200 people), India (20,000
people), China (17,700 people), and Germany (14,100 people).
In total, 3.7 million foreign citizens visited Uzbekistan for
tourism purposes from January through July 2023. This figure
increased by 1.5 times compared to the same period in 2022.
