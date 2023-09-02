Icrc Marks International Day Of The Disappeared

The occasion aims to bring attention to the issue of people who disappeared during armed conflict or natural disasters, and the long-term consequences of loss during or after conflict, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sarah Avrillaud, the head of the ICRC delegation in Jordan, emphasised the significance of providing mental health and psychosocial assistance for families during their recovery journey, noting that 74 mothers of missing individuals received support through group psychosocial sessions organised by the committee.

Avrillaud noted that the ICRC and national societies have recorded over 33,000 cases of missing people or individuals separated from their families as a result of the conflict in Syria since 2011, which includes 3,044 investigation requests received in Jordan with the support of the Jordanian Red Crescent Society.

On the sidelines of the event, which was attended by over 100 partners of the ICRC as well as the families of missing people, a photo exhibition was held featuring 20 photographs representing activities pertaining to missing people.