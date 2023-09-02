Curated by Alchemy Gallery-Founder Jess de la Hunty, the exhibition delves deep into

RETNA's multi-dimensional artistic world. De la Hunty shares,“Although the term 'graffiti artist' speaks to an elemental phase in [RETNA's] artistic development, anyone familiar with his oeuvre knows he far exceeds this label. He is one of the most passionate artists I've ever had the pleasure of knowing and isnstantly hing the boundaries of his own practice andsthetic to new heights.”

Featuring t two highly impactful works, the exhibition emphasizes duality and allows space forntemplative engagement. The centerpiece,“Pardon Me”, is a monumental triptych that presents a personal and intimate dialogue inspired by, and created during, a transformative period in RETNA's life. Featuring his signature enigmatic script painted in luminescent white over washes of vibrant orange, purple, green, and blue, the three watelor works, akin to stained glass windows, radiate tenderness and tranquility in starkntrast to his signature diamond-ted, monochromatic canvases. The emotionally-charged presentation reveals an apology to his mother, seeking iveness for any pain and torment he's ced, with the LA-based artist echoing Tupac's ever-relevant classic“Dear Mama”.

The exhibition serves as an invitation to engage with RETNA's artistic evolution and the intricate duality that exists within both his creative expression and personal nature. Pardon Me, on view from September 6-12 at Alchemy Gallery, provides a rare glimpse into an artist's internal struggle, elevating the viewer's understanding of hisplex visual language.

For further information and inquiries, please visit .

For press inquiries and high-resolution images, pleasentact:

Angie Raman | PR Associate, The KNOW |

Natasha Roberts | Founder, The KNOW |

“Pardon Me” by RETNA,urtesy of Alchemy Gallery

Marquis Lewis, widely rgnized as RETNA, is an artist who defiesnventional artistic labels. His enigmatic script, influenced by diverse mythologies and urban subcultures,nveys a unique form of poetry that speaks to the realities of modern life while transcending metaphysical dimensions. RETNA's work resonates with spiritual and supernatural forces, creating an immersive experience through thebination of visual and auditory elements. Despite his global rgnition, RETNA remains dedicated to his artistic integrity, bridging the gap between street art andntemporary practices.

Founded by Jess de la Hunty and Sean Thomas, Alchemy Gallery is a dynamic art space

located in the heart of New York City. Dedicated to showcasing innovative and

thought-provokingntemporary art, the gallery offers a platform for artists to engage with diverse audiences. With amitment to fostering artistic dialogue and exploration, Alchemy Galleryntinues to h boundaries and challenge perceptions.