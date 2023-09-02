Ventura Air Connect Expands Services with New Aircraft VT-DEV "Dev Vimana"

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ventura AirConnect, a pioneering airline based in Surat, takes a significant step towards enhancing air connectivity by introducing a new chartered plane named "Dev Vimana." The ceremonial flag-off of the aircraft took place at Surat Airport, with the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Harsh Sanghvi, and Member of Parliament, Shri CR Patil. The event also witnessed the participation of Ventura Airlines Mentor and Padma Shri awardee Savjibhai Dholakia and Lavjibhai Badshah.

With an unwavering commitment to improving public transportation and air travel within the state of Gujarat, Ventura AirConnect's "Dev Vimana" marks another remarkable addition to the airline's fleet. Under a visionary agreement between Ventura AirConnect and GUJ SAIL, the state government's public-oriented initiative, the airline has been allocated another aircraft to bolster its inter-state air services.

Ventura AirConnect has been a key player in connecting cities across Gujarat through air travel. Since its inception in 2016, the airline has consistently upheld its people-centric approach, contributing to the growth of industries, tourism, and emergency travel needs. The newly introduced "Dev Vimana" aircraft will further facilitate faster and more convenient air travel experiences for passengers.

The expanded services by Ventura AirConnect now include daily flights between Surat and varicities, including Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Amreli. The airline operates with a safety-focused approach, utilising the Cessna Grand Caravan, a globally recognised aircraft known for its reliability and safety features.

Ventura AirConnect's dedication to providing seamless travel options has resulted in substantial regional benefits. Over the past 20 months, the airline has served more than 40,000 passengers, emphasising its vital role in supporting the local community and contributing to the economic development of Gujarat.

Mr. Savjibhai Dholakia, a driving force behind Ventura Airlines, expressed his satisfaction with the progress achieved since the airline's inception in 2014. He acknowledged that the initial vision of facilitating business travel between Surat and other districts has evolved into a comprehensive network of air services benefiting citizens, industries, and tourism.

The introduction of "Dev Vimana" aligns with Ventura AirConnect's commitment to meeting the evolving travel needs of Gujarat's residents. The airline upholds its mission of making air travel accessible, efficient, and safe for all.

Air Connect, established in 2014 and headquartered in Surat, is a pioneering aviation company dedicated to revolutionising air travel in and around Gujarat. With a diverse fleet and a commitment to cutting-edge technology, Air Connect operates air charters, NSOP flights, and cargo operations. The company's vision extends beyond transportation, focusing on creating exceptional flying experiences that bring people and places closer together.

