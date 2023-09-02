Intercontinental Dhaka Becomes Hospitality Partner Of Pata Bd Chapter

Now onwards, guests, directors, members, employees and clients of PATA Bangladesh can enjoy exciting offers on accommodation, dining and meeting venues at InterContinental Dhaka.

To this effect, Shahid Hamid, Chairman of PATA Bangladesh and Ashwani Nayar, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka signed an MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held at the hotel recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka, said, "We are delighted to be the Hospitality Partner of PATA Bangladesh and would like to wholeheartedly thank them for considering our iconic hotel as their esteemed partner."

Taufiq Rahman, Secretary General, from PATA Bangladesh, Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales and Marketing; Kamal Hossain Morshed, Director of Finance and Business Support, from InterContinental Dhaka and other high officials from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Established in 1951, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership-based association that acts as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.

By bringing together private and public sector members, PATA facilitates meaningful partnerships to enhance the value, quality and sustainable growth of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.