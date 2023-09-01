Tms Tacc Climate Change Conference Assembles Stellar Line Up Of Speakers

Dubai, UAE: The inaugural TMS Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) is being held on 27th September at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort in Abu Dhabi and will feature an array of exceptionally high profile speakers. The aim of the event is to bring stakeholders from across the industry together to discuss the key issues that have to be tackled if transportation is to achieve the ambiticarbon emissions reductions, and other environmental targets, that are required over the next few years.

The opening Keynote session, which will be introduced by Sky News' Yalda Hakim, one of the most recognisable faces in television broadcasting, who has hosted several high profile events related to climate change, will feature some of the most influential figures within shipping, maritime and land and air transportation in the region. Representing the hosts, AD Ports Group, Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, will deliver the opening keynote address, setting the tone for what will be an extremely informative and stimulating day.

Following the keynote address, the Session 1 panel, will have the theme“Setting the course for a sustainable future”. This will feature presentations by senior executives, all of whom are at the forefront of driving change in their respective sectors. Speakers in this all-important session include Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC Logistics & Services; James Frew, Global Head of Business Advisory- Decarbonisation Lead, Lloyd's Register; Eng. Yasser Nasr Zaghloul, Group CEO, National Marine Dredging Company; Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, AD Ports Group; and Sanjay Mehta, Chairman, S One Capital.

After a Q&A session and lunch, the afternoon will get going with Session 2, chaired by well-known industry figure, Sanjay Mehtha, which will foon ports and logistics and the vital role that these sectors have to play in reaching climate change targets. There is no let-up in the quality of the speakers that have been signed up, with Capt. Ammar Al Shabia, CEO of Maritime Cluster & SAFEEN Group, AD Ports Group; Emile Hoogsteden, CEO, Sohar Industrial Port Company; Matthew Luckhurst, Managing Director, APM Terminals Bahrain; Jonathan Andrews, CEO, Steamship Mutual; Antonio Campoy, CEO, Noatum Group; Gonzalo Conseco, Director, Research & Development, OnePoint5 & Former Senior Advisor to the Secretariat of the UNFCCC; Mohammad Jaber, Managing Director, DSV Air & Sea Abu Dhabi & COO, DSV Solutions Abu Dhabi; and Carlos Guerrero Pozuelo, Global Market Leader for Gas Carriers & Tankers, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, lined up as speakers in a session that will look at“Redesigning operations and technology for a greener future.”

Ending the event on a high, Session 3 will foon“Navigating the operational, technological, legal and financial hurdles to change.” Moderated by leading maritime lawyer, Rania Tadros of Stephenson Harwood, confirmed speakers include Emil Pellicer, General Counsel, AD Ports Group; Ravi Jawani, Partner, Fichte & Co; Farooq Zuberi, CFO, APM Terminals Bahrain; and Vijay Arora, Managing Director, Indian Register of Shipping; with another 3 speakers awaiting confirmation.

TMS Managing Director, Trevor Pereira, says,“Climate change is clearly the most important issue facing shipping and maritime at the moment and this is reflected in the caliber of those who are speaking at this inaugural TACCC. Those attending will be treated to topical insights from those who are reshaping regional policy, as well as a chance to network with those who are at the top of their respective sectors.”

Trevor pays tribute to the support of the event sponsors, who include AD Ports Group, ADNOC Logistics & Services, National Marine Dredging Company, Sohar Port and Freezone, Islamic P&I Club, Saifee Ship Spare Parts & Chandlers, Alligator Shipping Container Line, Al Raiya Group, Stephenson Harwood and Monjasa. He adds,“These are all companies committed to delivering change and leading the way for the industry as it strives to meet IMO deadlines regarding reducing carbon emissions. We are extremely grateful for their commitment to this event, which we hope will be a beacon for progress in this vitally important area of concern.”