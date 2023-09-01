Difi Leads Discussions On Social Policy Development In Gcc Countries

Doha, Qatar: Forming a unified social policy to enhance citizenship, identity, and community cohesion within Gulf Cooperation Council countries was the foof discussions led by Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) during a symposium in Oman.

During the event, speakers discussed creating societal stability through the construction and development of public and social policies across these areas on a regional and global level, and how strengthening these policies can increase collaboration with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to help achieve interdependence, especially during disasters and crises.



Emphasising the importance of regional forums in bringing together industry policymakers, specialists, and organiSations to exchange experiences, share ideas and review regional and global data, Dr. Sharifa Noman Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), said:“Periodic gatherings enableto learn about new initiatives, enhance cooperation, and make recommendations on proposals that promote responsible citizenship while advocating for their implementation across member states.”

Fatima Al Mutawa, Research and Grants Specialist at DIFI - a member of Qatar Foundation - presented a research paper titled 'A review and analysis of the most prominent public and social policies targeting citizenship, identity, community cohesion, and societal stability at the Gulf and Arab levels', in which she drew attention to“the impact of these policies in enhancing national identity and deepening social cohesion and stability in these countries”.



Representatives of the Ministries of social affairs in GCC member states Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, along with representatives of the General Secretariat and the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Social Affairs in the GCC, and experts from regional and international organisations attended the event.