Jamela Al Raiby, WHO Representative to Jordan, lauded His Majesty's steadfast commitment, noting the importance of the collaboration between the WHO Jordan Country Office, the Ministry of Health, other government entities and local communities to effectively curb the spread of tobause and safeguard the nation's health, especially among youth.

In a recent meeting with government officials, His Majesty King Abdullah underlined the pressing need to intensify efforts to combat tobause, particularly among young individuals.



WHO Jordan Country Office, in a statement, said that it stands firmly united with His Majesty in his visionary leadership and commitment to the well-being of the Jordanian people.

Raiby said:

“We proudly stand in solidarity with His Majesty's call to action. WHO Jordan, in line with our longstanding commitment since the early endorsement of WHO Framework Convention on TobaControl (WHO FCTC), which is considered a milestone in the promotion of public health, is dedicated to working closely with the government

and local partners to amplify our efforts in addressing the dangers of tobacco.”

According to the latest Jordan National Stepwise Survey (STEPs) by the Ministry of Health and WHO Jordan, 66.1 per cent of male Jordanians smoke tobain addition to 15.9 per cent of men in the same group who use electronic cigarettes. This ranks Jordan among the countries with highest rates of smoking in the world.



WHO Jordan and partners have been at the forefront of the fight against tobacco, and these renewed endeavours align seamlessly with the continuwork done since the early adoption of the WHO FCTC.“Through strategic partnerships, we develop culturally sensitive campaigns and real actions that educate and empower the public about the multifaceted risks associated with tobause,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the recent successful Twitter storm orchestrated by the Ministry of Health and WHO Jordan with partners“stands as a testament to our dedication in raising public awareness about the hazards of smoking, thereby amplifying the reach of our collective efforts”.