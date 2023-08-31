Martinelli And Carrizo Tied In Race For The Presidency

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ricardo Martinelli / Jose G. Carrizo

Former President Ricardo Martinelli and Vice President José Gabriel Carrizo remain in a technical tie for first place in the race

for the presidency says a poll conducted by La Estrella.

The voting simulation, if the elections were held today, showed that the candidate of the Realizando Metas party, Martinelli, would arrive first with 29% of the votes, while Carrizo, candidate of the ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) obtained 28 % of votes.In third place would be Rómulo Roux, Cambio Democrátcandidate, with 13% of the votes. With José Isabel Blandón, president of the Panameñista Party

would get

10% and 7% would vote for Martín Torrijos, candidate of the Popular Party.

The study was carried out from August 19 to 23 with a margin of error of 2.3%.




