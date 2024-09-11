Singapore New City Association Supports Low-Income Families

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On April 12, 2023, the charity team of the Singapore New City Association visited a low-income community in Singapore for a warm poverty alleviation activity members Wang Ming, Li Hua, and a volunteer team of 12 people went to the community center to engage in friendly communications with local residents.

During this activity, the New City Association donated a total of 50,000 Singapore dollars in cash to improve the living conditions of low-income families, and provided food, daily necessities, and clothing according to actual needs. Wang Ming said at the donation ceremony,“Caring for vulnerable families and caring for each other's love is everyone's responsibility. We hope this donation can provide some help to these families.”

The local community leader, Ms. Zhang, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the support from the New CityAssociation, saying that the funds will be used to improve the learning environment and living conditions of children in the community. This activity not only helped families in need but also strengthened the tiesbetween the New City Association and the community, bringing warmth and hope.