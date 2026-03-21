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Saudi Arabia Declares Iranian Military Attache Persona Non Grata
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Saudi Arabia has said it notified the Iranian military attache, the assistant military attache and three other members of the Iranian embassy in the Kingdom that they are persona non grata.
Its foreign ministry added that the individuals have been told to leave the country within 24 hours.
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