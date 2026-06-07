403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Defends Top Judge Against Trump-Linked U.S. Lawsuit
(MENAFN) The Brazilian government has moved to shield Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes from a U.S. legal challenge brought by streaming platform Rumble and Trump Media — a company tied to U.S. President Donald Trump — framing the lawsuit as a direct assault on national sovereignty, local media reported Thursday.
Attorney General Flavio Jose Roman formalized the government's intervention through a letter to the court, placing the full weight of state legal resources behind the defense of de Moraes against the Florida-filed suit, which was originally lodged in February 2025.
STF Chief Justice Edson Fachin welcomed the government's move without hesitation, declaring it "timely and necessary" before issuing a sweeping defense of the judiciary's independence: "What is at stake, beyond the individual figure of a Supreme Court justice, is the independence of the Brazilian judiciary, the integrity of the rule of law, and ultimately national sovereignty itself."
At the heart of the case, Rumble and Trump Media accuse de Moraes of unlawfully suppressing legitimate political speech on U.S. soil. The charges stem from de Moraes' February 2025 order suspending Rumble's operations in Brazil after the platform repeatedly refused to comply with court directives — specifically, his ruling to block the account of far-right blogger Allan dos Santos, a prominent ally of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
De Moraes also spearheaded investigations into coordinated attacks against Brazil's democratic institutions and presided over the landmark trial that ultimately handed Bolsonaro a sentence of 27 years and three months in prison.
The dispute carries significant geopolitical weight. Last year, the Trump administration levied trade and financial sanctions against Brazil and several of its officials, citing Washington's objections to the STF's prosecution of Bolsonaro as justification for the punitive measures.
Attorney General Flavio Jose Roman formalized the government's intervention through a letter to the court, placing the full weight of state legal resources behind the defense of de Moraes against the Florida-filed suit, which was originally lodged in February 2025.
STF Chief Justice Edson Fachin welcomed the government's move without hesitation, declaring it "timely and necessary" before issuing a sweeping defense of the judiciary's independence: "What is at stake, beyond the individual figure of a Supreme Court justice, is the independence of the Brazilian judiciary, the integrity of the rule of law, and ultimately national sovereignty itself."
At the heart of the case, Rumble and Trump Media accuse de Moraes of unlawfully suppressing legitimate political speech on U.S. soil. The charges stem from de Moraes' February 2025 order suspending Rumble's operations in Brazil after the platform repeatedly refused to comply with court directives — specifically, his ruling to block the account of far-right blogger Allan dos Santos, a prominent ally of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
De Moraes also spearheaded investigations into coordinated attacks against Brazil's democratic institutions and presided over the landmark trial that ultimately handed Bolsonaro a sentence of 27 years and three months in prison.
The dispute carries significant geopolitical weight. Last year, the Trump administration levied trade and financial sanctions against Brazil and several of its officials, citing Washington's objections to the STF's prosecution of Bolsonaro as justification for the punitive measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment