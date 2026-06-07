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Iraqi Striker Gets Questioned for Hours at Airport Ahead of World Cup
(MENAFN) The Iraqi national team forward Aymen Hussein was reportedly questioned for around seven hours upon arrival in Chicago, as the team traveled to the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to reports.
The incident took place when the Iraqi squad landed at Chicago’s airport as part of their pre-tournament travel. While most of the delegation was cleared to continue their movement without issue, Hussein was subjected to additional security screening and held for further questioning.
During the extended procedures, the rest of the team reportedly proceeded onward, while the striker remained at the airport for several hours. Team officials are said to have coordinated with airport authorities in an effort to resolve the situation and ensure his release.
After approximately seven hours of questioning and administrative checks, Hussein was eventually cleared and rejoined his teammates.
The Iraqi side is continuing its preparations for the tournament, including a final friendly match against Venezuela on June 9 before beginning its World Cup campaign.
The episode comes as teams finalize their buildup for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The incident took place when the Iraqi squad landed at Chicago’s airport as part of their pre-tournament travel. While most of the delegation was cleared to continue their movement without issue, Hussein was subjected to additional security screening and held for further questioning.
During the extended procedures, the rest of the team reportedly proceeded onward, while the striker remained at the airport for several hours. Team officials are said to have coordinated with airport authorities in an effort to resolve the situation and ensure his release.
After approximately seven hours of questioning and administrative checks, Hussein was eventually cleared and rejoined his teammates.
The Iraqi side is continuing its preparations for the tournament, including a final friendly match against Venezuela on June 9 before beginning its World Cup campaign.
The episode comes as teams finalize their buildup for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
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