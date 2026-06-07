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Lebanon’s President Denounces Israeli Strike That Killed Three Soldiers
(MENAFN) Joseph Aoun on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon that killed three Lebanese soldiers, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty and international law, according to reports.
The Israeli military acknowledged that it had targeted a Lebanese army vehicle and said it was reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a statement, Aoun said the attack struck a Lebanese army patrol on the Khardali–Nabatieh road, resulting in the deaths of two officers and a soldier. He argued that the strike formed part of a broader escalation that continues to endanger stability in southern Lebanon despite ongoing diplomatic contacts and discussions in Washington aimed at de-escalation.
He called on the international community to take responsibility, halt repeated violations, and ensure compliance with relevant UN resolutions.
Earlier on Saturday, the Lebanese army reported that an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit–Khardali road in the Nabatieh region, killing a brigadier general, a captain, and a soldier.
The Israeli military acknowledged that it had targeted a Lebanese army vehicle and said it was reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a statement, Aoun said the attack struck a Lebanese army patrol on the Khardali–Nabatieh road, resulting in the deaths of two officers and a soldier. He argued that the strike formed part of a broader escalation that continues to endanger stability in southern Lebanon despite ongoing diplomatic contacts and discussions in Washington aimed at de-escalation.
He called on the international community to take responsibility, halt repeated violations, and ensure compliance with relevant UN resolutions.
Earlier on Saturday, the Lebanese army reported that an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit–Khardali road in the Nabatieh region, killing a brigadier general, a captain, and a soldier.
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