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U.S. Eyes Iranian Assets to Fund Gulf Reconstruction After Attacks
(MENAFN) The U.S. Treasury Department is actively exploring the possibility of redirecting Iranian assets toward reconstruction efforts in Gulf nations damaged by attacks attributed to Tehran during the ongoing conflict, a source with direct knowledge of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's position told media on Saturday.
The department intends to pursue every available legal mechanism to unlock Iranian assets for the purpose of rebuilding damaged infrastructure and offsetting repair costs stemming from any future Iranian-linked strikes, according to the media report.
Bessent has already directed Treasury officials to obtain comprehensive damage assessments from Gulf partner nations, quantifying the full financial toll of destruction linked to Iranian actions since hostilities began, the source added.
Officials are also examining the legal feasibility of deploying Iranian assets retroactively — potentially covering losses that Gulf states have already sustained throughout the course of the war.
The precise categories of assets under consideration remain undefined, with options spanning from frozen Iranian financial holdings abroad to tangible physical assets including oil tankers.
The deliberations unfold in parallel with continuing indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Iran has consistently insisted that the lifting of sanctions and the repatriation of billions of dollars in frozen overseas assets must form the cornerstone of any final agreement.
Since the conflict erupted in late February, Iran has launched a series of missile and drone strikes against multiple Gulf nations — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman.
The department intends to pursue every available legal mechanism to unlock Iranian assets for the purpose of rebuilding damaged infrastructure and offsetting repair costs stemming from any future Iranian-linked strikes, according to the media report.
Bessent has already directed Treasury officials to obtain comprehensive damage assessments from Gulf partner nations, quantifying the full financial toll of destruction linked to Iranian actions since hostilities began, the source added.
Officials are also examining the legal feasibility of deploying Iranian assets retroactively — potentially covering losses that Gulf states have already sustained throughout the course of the war.
The precise categories of assets under consideration remain undefined, with options spanning from frozen Iranian financial holdings abroad to tangible physical assets including oil tankers.
The deliberations unfold in parallel with continuing indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Iran has consistently insisted that the lifting of sanctions and the repatriation of billions of dollars in frozen overseas assets must form the cornerstone of any final agreement.
Since the conflict erupted in late February, Iran has launched a series of missile and drone strikes against multiple Gulf nations — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman.
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