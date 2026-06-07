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Germany to Speed Up Military Build-Up Amid Russian Threat
(MENAFN) Germany is planning to significantly speed up its defense buildup and increase military spending in response to what it describes as a continuing security threat from Russia, according to reports.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the country sees higher defense investment as unavoidable under the current security environment.
“We are forced to spend more money as a result of the security threat -- the threat posed by Russia, as must be repeatedly emphasized,” he stated.
He also highlighted that Germany is pushing to accelerate military procurement processes in order to better equip its armed forces and improve readiness. The focus, he said, is on ensuring that personnel within the Bundeswehr receive adequate training and modern equipment to maintain credible deterrence capabilities.
“We're speeding up the procurement process because that's what really matters. The soldiers who are tasked with ensuring that the Bundeswehr is a deterrent and who must defend us if things get serious deserve the best equipment and the best training, and we're working very, very hard on that,” he added.
Pistorius further emphasized that Berlin is working to ensure defense funds are used efficiently and effectively, with the goal of strengthening Germany’s role within NATO, particularly as a key European contributor.
“We are working very, very hard and pulling together to ensure that funds are spent effectively, efficiently, and quickly, so that the Bundeswehr can develop its full deterrent capability and, as NATO’s largest partner in Europe, play a central role alongside others when it comes to NATO’s defense capabilities,” he said.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the country sees higher defense investment as unavoidable under the current security environment.
“We are forced to spend more money as a result of the security threat -- the threat posed by Russia, as must be repeatedly emphasized,” he stated.
He also highlighted that Germany is pushing to accelerate military procurement processes in order to better equip its armed forces and improve readiness. The focus, he said, is on ensuring that personnel within the Bundeswehr receive adequate training and modern equipment to maintain credible deterrence capabilities.
“We're speeding up the procurement process because that's what really matters. The soldiers who are tasked with ensuring that the Bundeswehr is a deterrent and who must defend us if things get serious deserve the best equipment and the best training, and we're working very, very hard on that,” he added.
Pistorius further emphasized that Berlin is working to ensure defense funds are used efficiently and effectively, with the goal of strengthening Germany’s role within NATO, particularly as a key European contributor.
“We are working very, very hard and pulling together to ensure that funds are spent effectively, efficiently, and quickly, so that the Bundeswehr can develop its full deterrent capability and, as NATO’s largest partner in Europe, play a central role alongside others when it comes to NATO’s defense capabilities,” he said.
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