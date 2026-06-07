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Japan Reports Increase in April Real Wages
(MENAFN) Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages climbed 1.9 percent in April on a year-over-year basis, extending a winning streak to four consecutive months of growth, according to government figures released Friday.
Nominal wages — encompassing base salary, overtime, and all other monthly cash earnings per worker — advanced 3.5 percent to 312,425 yen, approximately 1,900 U.S. dollars, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The result marks the third straight month in which nominal wage growth has exceeded the 3 percent threshold. Regular pay, composed primarily of base salary, rose 3.4 percent to reach 277,916 yen.
The wage figures, however, were tempered by a separate set of government data published the same day, revealing that Japanese household spending slipped 0.5 percent in real terms in April compared to the same period last year.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported that households of two or more people spent an average of 328,969 yen during the month. A breakdown by category painted a picture of cautious consumers: food and beverage expenditure contracted 0.6 percent under the weight of persistent inflation, while spending on clothing and footwear tumbled a sharp 10.9 percent, driven by softening demand for men's business attire. Utility costs eased 8.6 percent, reflecting reduced heating consumption as temperatures climbed.
The household spending figures carry particular economic significance, serving as a critical barometer of private consumption — a demand engine that accounts for more than half of Japan's total gross domestic product.
Nominal wages — encompassing base salary, overtime, and all other monthly cash earnings per worker — advanced 3.5 percent to 312,425 yen, approximately 1,900 U.S. dollars, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The result marks the third straight month in which nominal wage growth has exceeded the 3 percent threshold. Regular pay, composed primarily of base salary, rose 3.4 percent to reach 277,916 yen.
The wage figures, however, were tempered by a separate set of government data published the same day, revealing that Japanese household spending slipped 0.5 percent in real terms in April compared to the same period last year.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported that households of two or more people spent an average of 328,969 yen during the month. A breakdown by category painted a picture of cautious consumers: food and beverage expenditure contracted 0.6 percent under the weight of persistent inflation, while spending on clothing and footwear tumbled a sharp 10.9 percent, driven by softening demand for men's business attire. Utility costs eased 8.6 percent, reflecting reduced heating consumption as temperatures climbed.
The household spending figures carry particular economic significance, serving as a critical barometer of private consumption — a demand engine that accounts for more than half of Japan's total gross domestic product.
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