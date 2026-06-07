403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Says Zelensky Welcome in Moscow as Peace Talks Loom
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcome in Moscow at any time should he wish to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin — a pointed response to an open letter from Zelensky earlier that day formally proposing a face-to-face meeting to advance the peace process.
In the letter, Zelensky made an unambiguous appeal for direct engagement, writing: "Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting." He urged that both Europe and the United States be brought into the process.
Zelensky argued it would be counterproductive to wait for Washington to redirect its attention toward resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict while it remains militarily engaged in its war with Iran. He pressed for a firm date to be established for the proposed summit, pledging that Ukraine stands ready to observe a full ceasefire for the entire duration of any negotiations.
Switzerland, Türkiye, and several Arab nations have each signaled willingness to serve as host venues for such discussions, Zelensky noted.
Peskov confirmed the Kremlin had reviewed the letter and would brief Putin following his scheduled working meeting, before delivering Moscow's characteristically firm counter-position: "President Putin has said that if Zelensky wants to talk, he can come to Moscow and do so."
Zelensky has consistently and repeatedly ruled out Moscow as an acceptable venue for any negotiations.
On Washington's role in the peace effort, Peskov struck a measured tone, stating that Russia has never overstated the importance of the United States' involvement and that its own national interests remain the overriding priority.
U.S. President Donald Trump offered an enthusiastic endorsement of the prospect of direct talks Thursday, saying he is "glad" at the development and adding: "I think it would be great if they met. They should. Get it done." Trump indicated that both parties must be prepared to make concessions, stating he had "suggested those compromises," though he declined to elaborate further.
Earlier Thursday, on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin told reporters that he has formally accepted Trump's compromise framework put forward at last year's Alaska summit, describing the proposals as documents that could "serve as a basis of agreements between Russia and Ukraine and put an end to the conflict."
Putin stressed that Moscow is pursuing a durable, comprehensive resolution — not a temporary ceasefire that could unravel.
In the letter, Zelensky made an unambiguous appeal for direct engagement, writing: "Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting." He urged that both Europe and the United States be brought into the process.
Zelensky argued it would be counterproductive to wait for Washington to redirect its attention toward resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict while it remains militarily engaged in its war with Iran. He pressed for a firm date to be established for the proposed summit, pledging that Ukraine stands ready to observe a full ceasefire for the entire duration of any negotiations.
Switzerland, Türkiye, and several Arab nations have each signaled willingness to serve as host venues for such discussions, Zelensky noted.
Peskov confirmed the Kremlin had reviewed the letter and would brief Putin following his scheduled working meeting, before delivering Moscow's characteristically firm counter-position: "President Putin has said that if Zelensky wants to talk, he can come to Moscow and do so."
Zelensky has consistently and repeatedly ruled out Moscow as an acceptable venue for any negotiations.
On Washington's role in the peace effort, Peskov struck a measured tone, stating that Russia has never overstated the importance of the United States' involvement and that its own national interests remain the overriding priority.
U.S. President Donald Trump offered an enthusiastic endorsement of the prospect of direct talks Thursday, saying he is "glad" at the development and adding: "I think it would be great if they met. They should. Get it done." Trump indicated that both parties must be prepared to make concessions, stating he had "suggested those compromises," though he declined to elaborate further.
Earlier Thursday, on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin told reporters that he has formally accepted Trump's compromise framework put forward at last year's Alaska summit, describing the proposals as documents that could "serve as a basis of agreements between Russia and Ukraine and put an end to the conflict."
Putin stressed that Moscow is pursuing a durable, comprehensive resolution — not a temporary ceasefire that could unravel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment