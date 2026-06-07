403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Muslim Rights Group Denounces Israeli Attacks That Killed Infant
(MENAFN) The largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States has strongly condemned a series of Israeli attacks that reportedly killed at least seven Palestinians, including a 7-month-old infant, according to reports.
In one incident in Gaza City, an Israeli drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians, killing six people and injuring around 10 others, among them children.
Another deadly incident took place on Friday in the Tel Rumeida area of the occupied West Bank, where an infant was killed and his parents were injured after Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on their vehicle.
In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said: “The murder of a seven-month-old baby by Israeli forces in the illegally-occupied West Bank and an Israeli massacre at a wedding in Gaza are horrific crimes that should shock the conscience of every person.”
“No military force that repeatedly kills children, medical workers, journalists, and civilians -- using American taxpayer-supplied weapons -- should continue to enjoy impunity or the support of our own government,” the statement added.
According to reports, the organization urged accountability over the incidents and criticized continued military support linked to civilian casualties.
In one incident in Gaza City, an Israeli drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians, killing six people and injuring around 10 others, among them children.
Another deadly incident took place on Friday in the Tel Rumeida area of the occupied West Bank, where an infant was killed and his parents were injured after Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on their vehicle.
In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said: “The murder of a seven-month-old baby by Israeli forces in the illegally-occupied West Bank and an Israeli massacre at a wedding in Gaza are horrific crimes that should shock the conscience of every person.”
“No military force that repeatedly kills children, medical workers, journalists, and civilians -- using American taxpayer-supplied weapons -- should continue to enjoy impunity or the support of our own government,” the statement added.
According to reports, the organization urged accountability over the incidents and criticized continued military support linked to civilian casualties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment