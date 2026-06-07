Elton John Goes Behind The Mic At Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's 2Nd Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) Legendary singer Sir Elton John serenaded Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at their Italian wedding recently. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London before flying out to Italy for three days of celebrations with their friends and family.

This culminated in a second wedding at the Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, east of Palermo, reports 'Female First UK'.

In a "very emotional" moment, the bride's good friend performed his classic hit 'Your Song' after flying into Italy by private jet just in time to sing at the ceremony.

And Elton John wasn't the only famous face providing music for the celebrations, because DJs Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta and Peggy Gou also performed. Daily Mail online was the first to report the news.

The 30-year-old bride made her entrance to the wedding ceremony at about 6:00 pm Sicilian time, wearing a gown decorated with diamonds designed by guest Donatella Versace.

As per 'Female First UK', the historic venue had a semi-circle of chairs set up outside with a gazebo in the centre for the wedding ceremony, and the villa had been decorated with peonies and hyacinths, with photo booths set up to capture some special moments for the guests.

An insider said, "Dua and Callum sat on a stage under the gazebo and a simple exchange of vows took place”.

The couples' families were driven from Palermo to the villa, but there was almost a disaster when a driver left Dua's mother Anesa's shoes in his car. Guests were given special souvenir handkerchiefs that had been embroidered with the phrase, "Stay mad with me forever".

Saturday's celebrations included a 10-minute firework display while earlier guests boarded a yacht for a party. The other festivities took place at Galleria Moderna, where the 30-year-old bride wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress.

It was previously claimed Dua and 36-year-old Callum have paid out $6500 to compensate those who live in apartments overlooking areas where there will be extra parking for the wedding after angry residents expressed their frustration at the disruption caused by the celebrations.