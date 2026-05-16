The Changing Role of Ownership in the Digital Age

Over the past several years, as technology has become increasingly advanced, how consumers interact with technological tools has changed dramatically. One of the clearest examples of this is the evolving meaning of ownership in the digital age. Because many of the sites, apps, platforms, and tools that consumers are now utilizing are so advanced, they often require a very high amount of RAM (random access memory) or storage space. Since it would be impractical to expect the average user to have the digital bandwidth to meet these needs, many of these new tools have shifted to entirely online partnerships or licensing deals, such as with Dassault Systèmes. For example, when choosing a SOLIDWORKS license , consumers should consider the access, collaboration, scalability, budgeting, and workflow fit that come with each tier.

Thus, instead of purchasing a new app and downloading it directly to your device, you now choose a license or tier-level arrangement, pay accordingly, and then access the tool through the internet. This prevents the tool in question from taking up an inordinate amount of space on your device and allows you much greater flexibility when using it. However, this does make the choosing of a license more essential.

Choosing the right license is not only about software access, as it also ultimately affects how teams manage product development work across design environments.

The Intention Behind These Changes

One of the earliest places this innovation took hold was in the world of entertainment, with streaming services and video games. Platforms such as Netflix helped popularize the streaming model among consumers, allowing users to select a tier, pay a monthly fee, and access a library of viewing options as long as they were connected to the internet.

Use Cases: Physical Media vs. Digital Media

This stood in stark contrast to prior methods for home viewing of things like movies, which had always been tactile and distinctly owned by the consumer. If you bought Star Wars on VHS or DVD, you had a physical copy in your home that you could play at any time, regardless of internet connection. However, streaming services digitized the entire experience and allowed users to pay what was essentially an entry fee in the form of their monthly subscription, so if they had Star Wars in their digital library, they could watch it there with an internet connection.

This is indicative of the same trend that occurred in both the music and video game industries, where physical copies of media lost prominence, with digital access to a larger library taking precedence. Not only did this free up tremendous amounts of literal space for users, but it also streamlined the entire purchasing process. The idea behind online licensing for technological tools and applications is very much the same.

The Role of a License

Having a license grants users access to tools like SolidWorks, without requiring the extra storage space on their personal devices to run such an advanced tool. Understanding the pros and cons of each level of the licensing options is essential to ensure you get the access that best suits your needs. On the one hand, you don’t want to choose a license that doesn’t have enough capabilities to cover all the things you plan on using the tool for. On the other hand, if you’re only going to use it for fairly simple tasks, you don’t want to choose the most expensive option and overpay.

Understanding the tool, how to use it, and how the license options function is incredibly important across all kinds of digital platforms today, and consumers are becoming increasingly savvy about how to get the most for their money.

FAQ Section

What is a SOLIDWORKS license used for?

A SOLIDWORKS license is used to access design tools that support 3D modeling, engineering workflows, and product development tasks.

How do teams choose the right SOLIDWORKS license?

Teams usually compare workflow needs, number of users, collaboration requirements, and budget considerations before choosing a license structure.

Can a license affect collaboration?

Yes. Licensing can influence how easily teams share work, manage revisions, and coordinate across departments or locations.

What should companies review before purchasing a license?

They should review user needs, technical requirements, deployment preferences, scalability, and how the software will fit into existing design processes.

Is a SOLIDWORKS license only relevant for large engineering teams?

No. Smaller teams may also need to evaluate licensing carefully to avoid paying for features or access levels that do not match their workflow.