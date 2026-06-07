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Iran’s World Cup Team Barred from Overnight U.S. Stay
(MENAFN) Iran's World Cup squad has been handed a stark travel restriction by U.S. authorities — the team must enter and exit American territory on the same day as each of its matches, Iran's ambassador to Mexico disclosed to reporters Sunday.
"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day," Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh told reporters, attributing the constraint directly to U.S. visa restrictions imposed amid the ongoing conflict.
The sweeping limitations have already forced a significant logistical pivot. Iran's national squad, originally scheduled to conduct its pre-tournament preparations in Tucson, Arizona, has relocated entirely to Mexico as a consequence of the deteriorating diplomatic relationship between Tehran and Washington.
The restrictions carry significant practical weight: Iran is slated to play three group-stage fixtures on U.S. soil, including two matches in Los Angeles, California, and one in Seattle, Washington — each requiring a same-day turnaround under the current visa framework.
The extraordinary circumstances stem from the escalating regional conflict that ignited in late February, when the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran, triggering a retaliatory cycle that rapidly destabilized the broader region. Tehran subsequently struck back against Israel and targeted nations hosting U.S. military installations, while simultaneously disrupting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint critical to global energy supplies.
A ceasefire has since taken effect, though comprehensive diplomatic negotiations toward a lasting settlement remain ongoing.
"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day," Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh told reporters, attributing the constraint directly to U.S. visa restrictions imposed amid the ongoing conflict.
The sweeping limitations have already forced a significant logistical pivot. Iran's national squad, originally scheduled to conduct its pre-tournament preparations in Tucson, Arizona, has relocated entirely to Mexico as a consequence of the deteriorating diplomatic relationship between Tehran and Washington.
The restrictions carry significant practical weight: Iran is slated to play three group-stage fixtures on U.S. soil, including two matches in Los Angeles, California, and one in Seattle, Washington — each requiring a same-day turnaround under the current visa framework.
The extraordinary circumstances stem from the escalating regional conflict that ignited in late February, when the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran, triggering a retaliatory cycle that rapidly destabilized the broader region. Tehran subsequently struck back against Israel and targeted nations hosting U.S. military installations, while simultaneously disrupting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint critical to global energy supplies.
A ceasefire has since taken effect, though comprehensive diplomatic negotiations toward a lasting settlement remain ongoing.
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