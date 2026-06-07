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American Student Was Found Dead in Japan After Week-Long Search
(MENAFN) The body of an American university student who had been missing for a week in Japan has been found in a mountainous area near Kyoto, according to his family, as stated by reports.
James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, was last seen at Kyoto Station just over a week ago before he disappeared, prompting a large-scale search involving authorities and volunteers.
His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, announced on Facebook that a volunteer search-and-rescue team had discovered his body.
“The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” Higginbotham said. “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.”
She also expressed gratitude to those who joined the search efforts or offered support and prayers during the search period.
“The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.”
“We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss,” she added.
James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, was last seen at Kyoto Station just over a week ago before he disappeared, prompting a large-scale search involving authorities and volunteers.
His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, announced on Facebook that a volunteer search-and-rescue team had discovered his body.
“The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” Higginbotham said. “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.”
She also expressed gratitude to those who joined the search efforts or offered support and prayers during the search period.
“The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.”
“We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss,” she added.
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