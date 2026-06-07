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Pakistan Interior Minister Arrives in Tehran for US–Iran Mediation Talks
(MENAFN) Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for discussions with senior Iranian officials as part of ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, according to reports citing Iranian sources.
According to reports, Naqvi is expected to hold meetings with several high-level Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Pakistani sources had earlier indicated that the visit is centered on “new proposals” linked to Islamabad’s diplomatic facilitation between Tehran and Washington. The initiative aims to push forward stalled communication channels between the two sides.
The proposals reportedly focus on breaking the current impasse in negotiations and exploring the possibility of a temporary understanding between Iran and the United States.
Pakistan has continued to play a mediating role between the two countries since tensions escalated on Feb. 28, working to support indirect diplomatic engagement, according to reports.
According to reports, Naqvi is expected to hold meetings with several high-level Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Pakistani sources had earlier indicated that the visit is centered on “new proposals” linked to Islamabad’s diplomatic facilitation between Tehran and Washington. The initiative aims to push forward stalled communication channels between the two sides.
The proposals reportedly focus on breaking the current impasse in negotiations and exploring the possibility of a temporary understanding between Iran and the United States.
Pakistan has continued to play a mediating role between the two countries since tensions escalated on Feb. 28, working to support indirect diplomatic engagement, according to reports.
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