Bengal Govt Increases Security Of 5 Rebel Trinamool Mlas From Birbhum District

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) The West Bengal government has increased security for the five Trinamool Congress MLAs from Birbhum district who have supported Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, a senior official said on Sunday.

Those whose security has been increased are -- Birbhum Zilla Parishad President and Hansan MLA Fayezul Haque (Kajal Sheikh); Nalhati MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh; Murarai MLA Mosharraf Hossain; former minister and Bolpur MLA Chandranath Sinha; and Nanoor MLA Bidhan Chandra Majhi.

It is learnt that all five MLAs had defied the party's instructions and supported Ritabrata Banerjee as the newly appointed Leader of Opposition. And now, apprehending that the security of these five legislators from this district might be compromised because of their move, the new state government has provided each of them with two additional armed security guards, sources said.

According to a section of the party, this well-planned move by the administration is to strengthen the agitating camp. However, this division in the Trinamool Congress' Legislative Party, within the state Assembly, is said to be widening. There are rumours in political circles that this rebellion will reach the country's capital, Delhi, very soon. If the speculation is true, then a major division in the Parliamentary party may also happen. Almost two-thirds of the Trinamool Lok Sabha members are said to be very angry with the top leadership and are said to be moving away, just like the group in the Assembly.

According to party insiders, the 'good Trinamool' group that has been formed under the leadership of Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal and the rebellion that has started could have its presence felt in the national capital. It is being said that senior MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar can lead a similar type of rebellion.

Recently, Dastidar wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lodging a complaint against fellow party MP Kalyan Banerjee, accusing him of“insulting and misogynistic behaviour”. She alleged that Kalyan Banerjee repeatedly harassed her verbally inside the Lok Sabha.