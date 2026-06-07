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Pakistan’s Interior Minister Heads to Iran for US–Iran Mediation Talks
(MENAFN) Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is expected to arrive in Iran on Saturday for discussions aimed at advancing Islamabad's mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, according to reports.
Sources said Naqvi is scheduled to meet senior Iranian officials to present "some new proposals" intended to help overcome the current impasse and pave the way for a temporary understanding between Washington and Tehran.
According to reports, the minister is also carrying an "important" message from Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei concerning ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a negotiated settlement between the two sides.
The discussions are also expected to focus on reviving a second round of negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and reducing tensions, the reports said.
Naqvi traveled to Tehran after returning from Bishkek, where he attended a meeting of interior ministers from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Before departing for Iran, he also held consultations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who reportedly provided "special instructions" related to the mediation process and upcoming discussions with Iranian leaders.
Sources said Naqvi is scheduled to meet senior Iranian officials to present "some new proposals" intended to help overcome the current impasse and pave the way for a temporary understanding between Washington and Tehran.
According to reports, the minister is also carrying an "important" message from Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei concerning ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a negotiated settlement between the two sides.
The discussions are also expected to focus on reviving a second round of negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and reducing tensions, the reports said.
Naqvi traveled to Tehran after returning from Bishkek, where he attended a meeting of interior ministers from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Before departing for Iran, he also held consultations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who reportedly provided "special instructions" related to the mediation process and upcoming discussions with Iranian leaders.
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