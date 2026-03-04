G&A Institute Publishes New Resource Paper: What Tier 1 Pharma Suppliers Need To Know About Navigating Customers' Climate And Sustainability Requests

As major pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca, Novartis, and GSK integrate climate action directly into their procurement strategies, their Tier 1 suppliers face a growing volume of sustainability-related data requests. With Scope 3 emissions representing as much as 88% of total emissions in biotech and pharma - driven primarily by purchased goods and services - suppliers are increasingly being asked to disclose greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories, set science-based targets, and participate in standardized disclosure platforms such as CDP and EcoVadis.

"Transparency on major sustainability issues has become a business imperative for Tier 1 pharma suppliers," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder of G&A Institute. "Their global customers are now contractually requiring key sustainability metrics, and a supplier's ability to meet these expectations can directly impact its status as a preferred partner."

G&A's Resource Paper provides a clear, actionable framework covering:



Environmental requirements pharma companies are mandating, from GHG inventories and science-based targets to renewable energy sourcing and waste reduction”

Social and reporting expectations, including human rights disclosures and how to approach CDP questionnaires and EcoVadis assessments

A five-step supplier sustainability roadmap - Establish, Plan, Execute, Submit, Improve - to help organizations mobilize internal teams and manage multiple customer requests Common pitfalls to avoid, such as waiting too long to begin, relying on low-quality data, and treating sustainability as a compliance exercise rather than a strategic advantage

Designed for sustainability leads, procurement teams, and finance executives, the paper supports cross-departmental alignment and informed strategic planning as suppliers respond to the pharmaceutical industry's net-zero expectations.

"G&A is ready to help pharma suppliers strengthen relationships with existing customers and position themselves to attract new ones," Coppola added. "From GHG accounting and SBTi target setting to CDP responses and EcoVadis surveys, our team provides end-to-end support across the sustainability journey."

