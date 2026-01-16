Parcel2go Helps UK Sellers Cut January Shipping Costs With £25 Smart Send Credit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Parcel2Go, the UK's leading parcel delivery comparison site, is offering £25 of PrePay credit to new users of its Smart Send shipping platform this January, helping businesses and online sellers manage delivery costs at the start of the year.

January is traditionally a challenging trading period for SMEs, with rising costs and tighter cash flow following the festive season. The new Smart Send incentive is designed to help sellers streamline fulfilment, access exclusive courier rates and simplify order management across multiple marketplaces.

Larisha McGurty, Marketing Director at Parcel2Go, said:

“January can be a pressure point for many online sellers, whether they're running a growing ecommerce business or managing a side hustle alongside other commitments. With rising costs and increasing customer expectations, having efficient, flexible shipping in place is more important than ever.”

“Smart Send is designed to remove complexity from delivery management. By offering £25 in PrePay credit, we're giving new users the chance to explore the platform, reduce upfront costs and focus on growing their business in 2026.”

Smart Send provides users with automated order processing, centralised shipping management, and access to discounted courier services, helping sellers save time and money while scaling operations. The £25 PrePay bonus is available to first-time Smart Send users 24 hours after creating an account and integrating their first marketplace.

The offer is aimed at a wide range of sellers, from established SMEs expanding into new marketplaces to casual online sellers looking to generate extra income by selling unwanted items or launching a side business.

Terms & Conditions apply:

Important: Users must integrate their first marketplace to receive the £25 PrePay credit.

For more information, visit:

ENDS