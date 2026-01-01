Harmix Unveils PAM: Solving The 'Hallucinating Assistant' Problem With State-Aware AI Architecture

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 31, 2025 10:17 am - Harmix has introduced PAM, an autonomous agent designed to solve the engineering challenge of "State Synchronisation". The tool addresses 'Race Conditions', where AI agents create redundant drafts or notifications based on stale data.

Harmix, an innovator in AI-driven workflow solutions, today announced the public launch of PAM (Proactive AI Manager), an autonomous agent designed to solve the biggest bottleneck in AI adoption: the burden of the prompt.

While Generative AI has exploded in popularity, business adoption has stalled due to "Blank Slate Paralysis" - the requirement for users to constantly reconstruct context for every request. PAM eliminates this friction by utilising a proprietary AI Memory agent, allowing it to retain user preferences, tone, and project history across sessions.

"Salespeople, community managers, and operators do not want to be prompt engineers," said Nick Shcherban, Co-founder of Harmix. "They want the 'Instacart experience' for work - a result delivered to their door without needing to explain how to shop for the ingredients. PAM is built to be a partner that remembers, not a tool that needs to be operated."

Key capabilities include:

Persistent Context: PAM remembers previous decisions, eliminating the need to upload "brand voice" documents for every task.

Proactive "Goldilocks" Logic: PAM monitors workflows (like email and Linear) and drafts responses proactively, but uses a unique "State-Check" architecture to avoid interrupting when a human has already taken action.

Knowledge Injection: Users can "teach" PAM by editing its drafts or uploading simple SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), turning everyday corrections into permanent training data.

"We found that when AI is too proactive without context, it creates digital clutter," added Nick Shcherban. "PAM solves this by prioritising the user's real-time reality. It knows when to act, and more importantly, it knows when to stay quiet."

PAM is available starting today

About Harmix:

Harmix is an AI technology company focused on moving beyond simple automation to true agentic orchestration. By combining Large Language Models with persistent memory and state-aware architecture, Harmix empowers teams to elevate their talent from task execution to strategic leadership.