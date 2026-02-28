Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Interior Urges The Public To Stay Away From Vicinity Of Military Sites, Remain Indoors.


2026-02-28 02:10:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior has issued an emergency security alert urging the public to stay away from the vicinity of military sites and remain indoors ministry called on the public to leave their homes or move around only when absolutely necessary to avoid any risks.

