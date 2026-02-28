403
Air India Announces Halt of Israel Flights for One Week
(MENAFN) Air India has suspended all flights to Israel for one week beginning March 1, citing mounting security concerns fueled by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Israeli media reported Friday.
The announcement was first carried by Channel 12, which noted that flight operations will only resume following a thorough security reassessment once the suspension period concludes.
The decision comes days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel on Feb. 25, where he held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in a show of diplomatic engagement even as regional instability intensifies.
Air India's move mirrors a broader wave of precautionary measures adopted across the West. Multiple Western governments have issued advisories urging their citizens to avoid non-essential travel to both Israel and Iran, warning of heightened regional volatility and the possibility of direct US military intervention against Tehran.
China, too, has stepped up its warnings, urging its nationals to leave Iran amid what Beijing described as increased external security risks tied to threats of a US strike.
On the diplomatic front, US and Iranian negotiators convened Thursday in Geneva for a third round of nuclear talks — a signal that back-channel engagement continues even as military posturing escalates. US forces remain forward-deployed across the region, maintaining pressure on Iran as the standoff shows no clear signs of resolution.
