Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For The Month Of March
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy Saturday announced fuel prices in the country for the upcoming month of March, with prices witnessing an increase for diesel, gasoline 95 (Super), and gasoline 91 (Premium).
QatarEnergy set the price of diesel at QR 2.05 per liter, gasoline 95 (Super) at QR 1.90 per liter, and gasoline 91 (Premium) at QR 1.85 per liter.
