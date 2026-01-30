XBITU Selected As Leading Cryptocurrency Wallet After Apple Pay Crypto Payments Launch

XBITU, a global crypto wallet and payment platform, has been officially selected as one of the“Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2026”, recognising its advances in technology, security, usability, and real-world applicability.

With millions of readers worldwide, XBITU's inclusion in the list signifies that the platform has been recognised not merely as a wallet service but as a practical and scalable global financial infrastructure.

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment, as XBITU recently unveiled its next-generation crypto payment solutions and global expansion strategy at ICE Barcelona 2026. At the event, the business presented its integrated financial infrastructure model connecting gaming, Web3, token economies, and real-world payments.

In particular, XBITU showcased its B2C payment services integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling users to make everyday purchases at millions of merchants worldwide using crypto assets held on the platform. This marks a significant step toward transforming crypto into a practical, everyday payment method.

At the core of XBITU's payment solution is its Auto-Swap technology, which automatically converts crypto assets into fiat currency at the moment of payment. This allows users to spend crypto without any manual conversion process, making crypto payments as seamless and convenient as traditional card payments. This innovation has been cited as one of the key factors behind the selection as a top cryptocurrency wallet.

The event also marked the official launch of XBITU's global B2B strategy, aimed at expanding partnerships with game companies, platforms, and fintech enterprises, whilst also strengthening its position in enterprise-grade crypto payment and settlement infrastructure.

XBITU's technology is developed in Singapore and operates under an EU-compliant regulatory framework through its Polish-licensed VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) entity. This structure enables XBITU to provide enterprise-grade security and regulatory compliance, while supporting a comprehensive crypto financial ecosystem that includes consumer wallets, payment cards, and real-world payment solutions.

About XBITU

XBITU is a global crypto financial infrastructure company built on the IP of Asset Anastas, a Singapore-based technology firm, and operated through an EU-regulated entity holding a Polish VASP license. It provides an end-to-end crypto financial ecosystem, covering enterprise financial infrastructure as well as consumer wallets, cards, and real-world payment services.

