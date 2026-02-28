Amir Receives Phone Call From German Chancellor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call today from Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Friedrich Merz.

At the beginning of the call, the German Chancellor expressed Germany's solidarity with the State of Qatar in light of the Iranian aggression against Qatar and several other countries in the region.

HH the Amir, in turn, expressed His Highness' gratitude to the German Chancellor for the solidarity shown by the friendly Federal Republic of Germany.

The call also included a review of the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability.