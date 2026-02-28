403
Qatari Defense Ministry Announces Successful Interception Of Attacks On State Territory
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defense announced that, thanks to high readiness, security vigilance, and coordinated efforts among relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted a number of attacks targeting the territory of the State of Qatar ministry confirmed that threats were addressed immediately upon detection, in accordance with the pre-established security plan, and that all missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory Ministry of Defense emphasized that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities to protect the country's security and respond firmly to any external threats, reaffirming that the security situation remains stable and fully under control ministry also reassured citizens, residents, and visitors, urging everyone to remain calm, follow instructions issued by security authorities, avoid rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information."May Allah protect Qatar, its Amir, its people, and all residents on its soil."
