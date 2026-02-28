403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MOD Announces Successful Interception Of 3Rd Wave Of Attacks Targeting The Country
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced Saturday that, thanks to high readiness, constant vigilance, and coordinated efforts between the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted the third wave of attacks targeting several areas in the country MOD confirmed in a press statement that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection according to the pre-approved operational plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching the country's territory Ministry emphasized that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to protect the nation's security and to respond decisively to any external threat, reiterating that the security situation is stable and fully under control Ministry also called on citizens, residents, and visitors to remain assured, follow instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid being swayed by rumors, and rely on data and information issued by official sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment