403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Of Defense Announces Successful Interception Of Second Wave Of Attacks On The Country
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defense announced Saturday that, thanks to high readiness, security vigilance, and coordinated efforts among relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted the second wave of attacks targeting several areas across the country a press statement, the ministry confirmed that the threats were addressed immediately upon detection, following the pre-established security plan, and that all missiles were intercepted before reaching the state's territory Ministry of Defense stressed that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities to protect national security and respond firmly to any external threat, reaffirming that the security situation remains stable and fully under control ministry also reassured citizens, residents, and visitors, urging everyone to remain calm, follow instructions issued by security authorities, avoid rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment