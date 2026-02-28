Dr Rajendra Prasad Remembered On His 63Rd Death Anniversary CM Nitish Pays Floral Tribute

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) India's first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad was remembered on the occasion of his 63rd death anniversary and a tribute ceremony was held in Patna on the occasion on Saturday.

Leaders, public representatives and officials paid floral tributes at his samadhi at Bans Ghat, located on the banks of the Ganga River.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the samadhi site and paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

During the ceremony, he also inspected the arrangements and issued necessary instructions to concerned officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was also present at the event.

In a statement, Samrat Choudhary said, "Paid tribute to the first President of India, Desh Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad, at the state function organised on the occasion of his death anniversary, along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, at Rajendra Chowk and Rajendra Ghat Samadhi site in Patna. His simplicity, humility, scholarship and dedication towards the nation will always inspire all the countrymen."

Several senior administrative officials attended the ceremony, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Secretary Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM, and Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma, among others.

A large number of citizens also gathered to pay their respects to the former President.

Following the tribute ceremony, the Chief Minister inspected the electric crematorium at Bans Ghat and reviewed the facilities there.

He also inspected the Mandiri Nala (drainage) and the newly constructed crematorium within the Bans Ghat complex, issuing necessary directions to officials for maintenance and improvement. After the completion of the Mandiri drain, Bans Ghat will be connected with the four-lane road with Beiley Road near the Income Tax roundabout.

The state ceremony reaffirmed Bihar's tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad's legacy, remembering his contribution to the nation as a freedom fighter, statesman and the first President of independent India.