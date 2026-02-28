Kazakhstan's Airastana Cancels And Redirects Middle East Flights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's AirAstana announced changes and cancellations of flights to the Middle East due to the closure of Iranian airspace and the unstable situation in the region, Trend reports via the company.

On Feb. 28, flights KC263 Almaty–Medina, KC897 Almaty–Dubai, KC653 Almaty–Doha, and KC205 and KC207 Astana–Dubai returned to their departure airports. Flight KC899 Almaty–Dubai was redirected to Delhi, while FlyArystan FS7617 Aktau–Dubai landed at an alternate airport.

All other flights to the Middle East on Feb. 28 were canceled.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.