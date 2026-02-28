403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MOI Announces Successful Interception Of Attacks With No Injuries Or Material Damage
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has announced that, thanks to the successful interception of attacks targeting the state's territory, the attacks resulted in no damage, according to the initial field survey. No injuries or material damage were reported in residential areas competent authorities affirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is a top priority, and that response teams are working tirelessly and around the clock to monitor developments Ministry of Interior also urged everyone to avoid approaching, touching, or moving any unknown objects or debris, and to report them immediately by calling 999. It further called on the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to obtain information from official sources, noting that "the competent authorities will provide you with any updates as they become available.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment